Leeds United have already turned their attention towards adding to their squad during the January transfer window after experiencing a hectic summer of recruitment.

After securing promotion back into the Premier League by topping the Championship table, the Elland Road hierarchy provided a £100 million outlay as ten new additions were made to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the new season. Several of those additions have already shown how crucial they could be to the Whites attempts to preserve their top flight status with the likes of Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Noah Okafor all finding the net over the last week.

However, there is still a desire to further strengthen Farke’s ranks when the January transfer window opens for business and there have been multiple reports in South America suggesting the Whites are on a long list of clubs showing interest in Brazil Under-20 international Gustavo Prado. Brazilian news outlet Correio do Povo have claimed the Whites, Serie A club Atalanta and Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart have sent scouts to watch the Internacional midfielder in action and will be watched during the Under-20s World Cup in Chile.

The report also states Prado’s club are aware of the interest and received a number of enquiries for the youngster during the summer transfer window. Another news outlet, Revisita Colorada, has also suggested Internacional are willing to consider an offer in the region of £17 million, despite Prado’s current contract containing a release clause of £51 million.

Former Whites star backs defensive decisions

The club's new £15m Slovenian international defender might well quickly become a first choice starter but possibly not if Struijk continues to impress. Either way, adds valuable strength in depth. | Getty Images

It has been a somewhat frustrating introduction to life at Elland Road for Leeds United summer signing Jaka Bijol.

The Slovenia international is yet to play a single minute of Premier League action and his only Whites appearance came in the shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship club Sheffield Wednesday. Daniel Farke has retained faith with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon at the heart of his backline and former Whites star Aidy White believes Bijol’s price tag should not guarantee he walks into the side at the expense of either player.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t like the view that because you’ve been signed for money, you’re entitled to play. Struijk has started the season well, he’s held on to his shirt. So he should. He’s played well. Struijk and Bijol, what’s their value. Bijol is worth £18m. Struijk’s value has got to be up there, no doubt about it. If he’s getting sold, he’s going for £18m+ – the numbers aren’t always the thing to go off.”

