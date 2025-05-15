The 23-year-old is due back at Leeds United for talks this summer after impressing at their Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt looks set for another uncertain summer and reports surrounding the future of Hull City boss Ruben Selles have added a fresh twist.

Gelhardt enjoyed an excellent second-half of the campaign at Hull, who he joined on a six-month loan in January having struggled for football at parent club Leeds. The 23-year-old played just 10 league minutes for Daniel Farke’s side this season - fewer than Georginio Rutter, who left for Brighton after one game - and was regularly left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move to Hull was hoped to bring regular football and Gelhardt went on to start 19 games for his loan club, scoring five goals which eventually proved crucial in their survival. The forward flourished under manager Selles, who eventually guided the Tigers out from the relegation zone to survive on goal difference, having drawn 1-1 at Portsmouth on the final day earlier this month.

But speculation over the future of Selles surfaced in the immediate aftermath of survival, with multiple local reports suggesting Hull owner Acun Ilicali was weighing up a shock change in the dugout. And that now looks set to be confirmed with The Telegraph’s John Percy reporting an announcement will be made today.

In a post on X, Percy wrote: “Hull City are set to confirm the sacking of head coach Ruben Selles today. Selles was appointed in December and will be the third manager to leave the club in just over 12 months. Hull avoided relegation on goal difference.”

Will Hull City sign Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt permanently?

It remains to be seen how that could affect Gelhardt’s future, with Selles making no secret of his desire to sign the Leeds loanee permanently. "I'm not going to go too much on it because everything can happen," he told Hull Live after the season was over. “I will be happy if he can stay with us for another season, but there are a lot of things that need to be discussed, not only my intention."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Hull do not have a permanent option inserted into the temporary move, and so talks will need to get underway with Elland Road chiefs who are expected to be open to a sale, given they will likely make a profit on the £1million spent while getting a decent wage off the books. But a new manager at the MKM Stadium throws a return into doubt.

There is every chance whoever comes in at Hull will want to bring in their own targets, and possibly move to a formation or style that simply doesn’t suit Gelhardt. Encouragement can be taken, though, by reports earlier this month former West Brom manager Tony Mowbray was being lined up to replace Selles.

Mowbray has worked across the Championship and actually signed Gelhardt on loan from Leeds when he was Sunderland manager, a move that never fully worked out with the youngster forced to play upfront on his own after an injury to Ross Stewart. But he’s found form and, most importantly, his smile back at the MKM Stadium and the chance of a reunion might be tempting for all.

Your next Leeds United read: The future of all 31 squad members assessed ahead of a huge summer at Elland Road