Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have confirmed leadership changes that will come into effect at the end of the season when CEO Angus Kinnear departs.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinnear is set for a move to Everton, where he is expected to be joined by Leeds United’s football adviser and transfer specialist Nick Hammond. Leeds have now confirmed what their leadership structure will look like going into a key summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Whites have already revealed that former Premier League chairman Peter McCormick will become executive vice chairman at Elland Road, having previously served on the board at Leeds. They have also now announced that Robbie Evans has been promoted to managing director, two years on from joining the club as chief strategy officer. Evans’ remit is currently the club’s recruitment and football analytics departments and he previously contributed to San Francisco 49ers’ new stadium development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Underwood has risen to the role of Sporting Director after a decade with Leeds United in roles involving the academy and football operations. Leeds say he will take a lead on recruitment as well as his current duties. Chief Operating Officer Morrie Eisenberg is to become Chief Business Officer and Fay Greer has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Leeds United leadership statement

A club statement said: “Evans currently oversees the club’s recruitment and football analytics departments. Previously he served as Chief Strategy Officer at a 2000+ person publicly traded company and before that was a key contributor in new stadium development with the San Francisco 49ers. Underwood now adds oversight of the recruitment department to his existing responsibilities, leading player trading, football operations, performance and medical management, and the Leeds United Academy. “

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe says the appointments show the ‘depth’ of the club’s leadership team. He said: "I am excited to welcome this group into their new roles as leaders of the club. These appointments are a recognition of the depth of our leadership team, our significant sporting and business achievements over the past two seasons, and our commitment to building a high-performing club led by individuals who represent Leeds United inside and out. I am confident they will help drive the club forward in this next chapter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites have celebrated promotion back to the Premier League over the past eight days, with parties at Elland Road on both of the last two Mondays. Their 6-0 win over Stoke City, coupled with Burnley beating Sheffield United, secured a return to the Premier League for the 2025/26 season. Leeds followed it up with a 4-0 beating of play-off hopefuls Bristol City on Monday night to remain on track for a Championship title and a 100-point haul should they beat Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Elland Road showed its appreciation for manager Daniel Farke on Monday at various points during and after the game, in recognition of his achievement and the recent speculation over his future with the club. Reports in national newspapers have suggested the 49ers Enterprises ownership group are considering replacing the German, who has said he was unsurprised by the noise but insisted he enjoys a 'trustful' relationship with Marathe and the club's decision makers.