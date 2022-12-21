The January transfer window is now less than two weeks away from opening and clubs across the country can begin buying and selling players once again. Leeds United are expected to be active next month as Jesse Marsch and the Elland Road recruitment staff look to add more options and strength in depth for the second half of the Premier League campaign.

Recent reports in Italy had linked them with a move for a promising young Italian defender but it now appears they might face competition from an English top flight rival if they do make a move. Per a report from HITC, which referencing multiple articles from various Italian publications, Everton have now joined Leeds in the race to bring Fabiano Parisi to the Premier League from Empoli in January. It was initially reported that the player’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, had claimed that Jesse Marsch wanted his client at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, interest is apparently high in Parisi with other clubs in Italy and in France quoted by Giuffredi who said: “He is of the highest standards. He can aspire to important goals. We had many clubs showing an interest. Atalanta to Torino to Fiorentina, Leeds and Nice.”

It is claimed that a fee of €15m (£13m) would be enough to make Empoli agree to sell the player. Of course, anytime an agent links a player to a club it should be taken with a pinch of salt but now new reports in Italy claim that Everton are ‘determined’ to sign Parisi and are the club ‘most serious’ about making a move for the player. It is also claimed that an official bid from Goodison Park could be made soon.