Bowyer joined the Whites from Charlton Athletic in 1996 and went on to establish as a firm fans’ favourite in the heart of the Whites midfield as Leeds challenged for major honours. Five years after his arrival, the London-born midfielder was helping Leeds to the 2000-2001 Champions League semi-finals and Bowyer has served up glowing praise for United's supporters in recalling his memories of playing at Elland Road.

The 45-year-old says the passion of Leeds fans was comparable to that shown by Argentina's during the 2022 Qatar World Cup and has also revealed the impact that a recent Elland Road visit had on an Arsenal-supporting former colleague.

"The team we had at that time was a very, very good young exciting team, we played on the front foot and didn't fear anybody," said Bowyer to Jim White on talkSPORT. "Regarding the AC Milan game, we had no right on paper to compete against these sides and we ended up getting to the semi finals of the Champions League.

'SPECIAL': Lee Bowyer celebrates with Leeds United's fans at Elland Road after his wining goal against Anderlecht in the Champions League clash of February 2001. Photo by GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images.

"The atmosphere was incredible, I couldn't tell you. It was just unreal, a bit like, for me, watching at home the Argentinian fans and how passionate they were. At Elland Road on a Tuesday night and a Wednesday night, they were special times."

Asked why he felt he had to give United's fans everything that he had, Bowyer reasoned: "I just think the way they pushed you on, the way they got behind you. Win, lose or draw, they would still sing and sing and sing and push you and help you right to the final whistle no matter what minute, first minute, 45, 90, they are still behind you.

