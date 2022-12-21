After three defeats in their last five matches prior to the World Cup, Leeds United will be eager to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone when the top flight returns in the coming days. The Whites currently sit just two points outside of the bottom three.

To do so, however, they will need to pick up an unlikely result against defending champions Manchester City, who travel to Elland Road on Wednesday December 28th. But before then, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Here is Wednesday’s Leeds United transfer round-up...

Raskin in demand

Leeds United are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws. The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour at his boyhood club amid mounting uncertainty over his future after talks over a contract extension collapsed.

As such, a number of high profile sides from across Europe are understood to be monitoring his situation, including the Whites. Rangers are also keen, as are Marseille, Lille, Galatasaray, Fiorentina, Club Brugge, Genoa, and Barcelona. It is suggested, however, that the player would prefer a move to England - a detail that could put Leeds at a potential advantage. Raskin’s current deal expires in the summer.

Wood quells Leeds talk

Reported Leeds United target Chris Wood has seemingly poured cold water on a potential exit from Newcastle United in the immediate future. An update from Football Insider suggested that the New Zealand international could be in line for a shock return to Elland Road in January.