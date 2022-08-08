Leeds United transfer target ‘available’ as deal confirmed and further exit link

Leeds United began the 2022/23 season with an impressive win.

The Whites beat Wolves 2-0 and have their first three points on the board already. Next up for Jesse Marsch’s side is an away trip to Southampton this weekend.

In the meantime, here we take a look at the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club today.

Target to be made available

Leeds have been linked with a move for Southampton striker Che Adams before the end of the transfer window.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City man is now believed to be surplus to requirements with his current team.

As detailed in a report by The Athletic, the Saints are ‘willing’ to let him leave this summer so the door is open for the Whites to swoop in.

Midfielder wanted in Spain

Ibiza are reportedly keen to bring back midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

The Spanish second tier outfit had the Poland youth international on loan last term and he was a hit with the Balearic Islands club.

As per local newspaper Diario De Ibiza, they want to lure the 20-year-old away from Elland Road again.

Winger leaves

Helder Costa has completed a permanent departure from Leeds.

He joined back in 2019 on an initial loan deal from Wolves that was later made permanent.

The winger helped in the promotion under Marcelo Bielsa but was loaned out to Valencia last term.