Summer signing Aaronson was handed his Leeds debut in Saturday's Premier League opener at home to Wolves and forced home United's winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

USA international midfielder Aaronson raced into the area in the 74th minute as Patrick Bamford sent in a firm low cross from the left channel and a combination of Aaronson and Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri diverted the delivery past Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

The strike was officially given as an Ait-Nouri own goal but Aaronson clearly made contact with the ball and said he clearly fully intended to take credit for the goal.

There are, though, said Aaronson, no doubts about the importance of his side sealing an opening day victory and already having three points on the board ahead of next Saturday's trip to Southampton.

United's first win of last season only arrived in the seventh game via October's 1-0 win at home to Watford as part of a campaign in which Leeds only secured their top-flight survival on the final day.

"It's huge," said Aaronson, reflecting on the importance of starting with a bang.

PERFECT START: For Leeds United and their new USA international attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, above, pictured saluting the Elland Road crowd after Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Wolves. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

"It's a big awesome result for us to start the season with three points.

"At the end of last season it was tough but to start the year with three points is always great."

Aaronson, who was one of four new Leeds players to be handed their debuts against Wolves, also hailed the brilliance of Whites keeper Illan Meslier who made several strong saves at particularly important times.

Better still, Aaronson says the 22-year-old Frenchman will only continue to get better.

Providing an insight into what Meslier has been like in training, Aaronson told LUTV: "You see it from him every single day.

"I think there was one day last week where he was saving everything and we were just shooting at him.