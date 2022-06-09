Leeds United completed their second signing of the summer on Wednesday by confirming an agreement to bring Danish full-back Rasmus Kristensen to the club.

The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road from RB Salzburg, and will be reunited with manager Jesse Marsch, who he worked under in Austria.

Kristensen is understood to have put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with an fee worth around £10 million agreed between the two clubs.

The defender has already amassed six senior caps for Denmark, and enjoyed a fruitful campaign for Salzburg last term, hitting 10 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Evidently, Leeds are signing a player of considerable pedigree, but just how good could Kristensen prove to be for the Whites?

Well, according to popular video game FIFA 22, the right-back has significant potential.

Kristensen starts the game with a rating of 77, but can increase his overall to a maximum of 82, according to FIFA-focused database Sofifa.

The Dane’s initial rating would make him Leeds’ joint-best defender in-game, alongside Diego Llorente, while current right-back Luke Ayling has a starting overall of 76.

The only players in Leeds’ squad who boast a better rating than Kristensen are Raphinha (83), Kalvin Phillips (81), and Rodrigo (78).

In terms of his potential overall, however, a rating of 82 would make the defender the second-best player in Marsch’s entire squad.

Kristensen has already endeared himself to Leeds fans with a number of comments on his admiration for the club, and reiterated his pride at having joined the Whites after his arrival was confirmed.

He said: “I know a lot of things about the club.

“Where I’m from, a small village, most of my father’s mates are Leeds fans. It’s a huge, historical club which is playing in the best league in the world. It fits everything that I love about a football club.