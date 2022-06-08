Denmark gave the defender permission to leave their Nations League camp and fly into England for today's medical, in order for Leeds to conclude a £10m agreement with Salzburg. Although the deal will not be ratified until July 1, Kristensen will put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Elland Road, following in the footsteps of Salzburg team-mate Brenden Aaronson who became the first signing of the Marsch era on May 26.

"I'm not exactly sure how [it all came about] but when I heard about the opportunity the option to come here I was really, really into it and it didn't take minutes to convince me that it was a good idea," said the Whites new boy.

"So I'm just really happy that everything is settled and everything is good and I can look forward to the exciting season."

Leeds have now spent a sum in the region of £35m on two signings alone, both of whom played for Marsch in Austria and tick important boxes in Victor Orta's summer squad rebuild.

Twenty-four-year-old Kristensen scored 10 goals from right-back last season, adding eight assists as Salzburg picked up a domestic double and reached the Champions League round of 16. He wore the captain's armband on eight occasions and missed just three games all season. His capture fills a void for Leeds, who lost Stuart Dallas to a lengthy layoff when he fractured his femur and Luke Ayling to knee surgery that could keep him out for four months.

Kristensen began his career with FC Midtjylland and made 82 appearances before a January 2018 move to Ajax that went through six days before Pascal Struijk left the Dutch giants to join Leeds.

Ten league starts and two Champions League appearances later, he was sold to Salzburg in a €5 million 2019 deal and he leaves the Red Bull stable after 107 games, three Bundesliga titles and a trio of Austrian Cup triumphs.

