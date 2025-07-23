Latest Leeds United transfer rumours during the summer window ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League

Leeds United have been dealt a blow after one reported transfer target penned a new contract with his current club. French winger Franck Honorat was linked with a move to Elland Road earlier this summer as the Whites looked to boost their options in wide areas.

He joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach during the summer of 2023 after impressing for Brest and has gone on to score ten goals and provide 22 assists in 56 appearances over the last two seasons. Despite Die Fohlen finishing in the bottom half of the table in both of the two seasons Honorat has been at the club, the 28-year-old has enhanced his reputation throughout that time and that led to speculation he could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

French outlet FootMercato reported Bundesliga side Freiburg, Nice and Leeds were all keen on a move for Honorat earlier in the summer as the Whites considered the winger as an alternative option to former loan signing Manor Solomon following his return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur. However, any thoughts of signing Honorat have now been ended after the winger penned a new deal at Monchengladbach that has committed him to the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2029.

Speaking to the club website on Tuesday after putting pen-to-paper, he said: “I’m very happy to continue this adventure with Borussia. I see the contract extension as a reward for what I’ve tried to give the club so far and I will continue to give my best to be 100 percent there for the team. The past two years have been about settling in and finding my feet at Borussia. Now I feel free and full of confidence. I feel extremely comfortable in this environment, surrounded by very loyal and respectful people. This is exactly what I need, and that’s why Borussia is the perfect club for me.”

Whites striker target in limbo after major decision

Reports in Italy have suggested Leeds United were unsuccessful with a move for Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic earlier this month despite seeing a big offer rejected by the Serie A club.

The Whites are said to have submitted an offer worth an initial £20 million for the Montenegro international after he scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances in all competitions last season. However, a report from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb has claimed the 25-year-old rejected the possible move to Elland Road and is said to be waiting for a move to one of Serie A’s biggest clubs.

The likes of Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan are said to retain an interest in the striker - but the report claims the two clubs have informed Lecce they will only make a move if it is ‘low cost’ and would need to move on existing forwards within their ranks before a move could be made.