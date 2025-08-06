Leeds United transfer rumours as approach made and free agent considered

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United are linked with a Premier League winger and a former England international.

Leeds United have reportedly been frustrated in their attempts to secure a deal for a Premier League winger.

It has been a largely positive transfer window for the Whites as they prepare to return to the top flight following last season’s successful push for the Championship title. Since securing promotion, several new faces have been added to Daniel Farke’s squad with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Lucas Perri all secured over the last six weeks. A striker is believed to be next on the agenda for the Whites - but a report in Portugal has claimed a move for a winger has been rebuffed in recent days.

As per Sport Witness, Portuguese news outlet Sport have claimed Leeds have now made an approach to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest with a view to signing Jota - but the approach has been ignored by the player himself, who is said to be ‘prioritising’ a move to Primeira Liga club Sporting CP.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes star joined Forest in a £6 million deal last summer and scored four goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances during his first season at the City Ground and his form is said to be attracting the interest of ‘multiple unnamed clubs’ in recent days. The report also claims Jota has held talks with Sporting and the Portuguese giants are ‘optimistic’ they can conclude a deal to sign the winger by the end of the week.

An initial loan deal has been mooted and Forest are willing to ‘settle’ for a £10 million permanent deal option, rather than an obligation to buy next summer. The report also confirms Jota’s belief that he will play a more integral role under Sporting head coach Rui Borges as a key factor in his decision to shun interest from Leeds and other interested parties.

Shock free agent move considered

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faced Leeds United in the Premier League during his Liverpool days. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Leeds are said to be one of several clubs showing an interest in signing a former England international on a free transfer after his contract was terminated by his former club.

The free agent market is believed to be one that has been considered by the Whites in the aftermath of their promotion into the Premier League after they were linked with moves for former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson and Everton stalwart Dominic Calvert-Lewin after their departures from their former clubs.

However, it is a former Premier League star that is reportedly at the heart of interest from the Whites after The Sun reported Leeds are among several clubs that are considering a move for former Arsenal and Liverpool attacking midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 35-times capped England international is said to be ‘on the brink’ of a departure from Turkish giants Besiktas and has been ‘locked in talks’ with the Super Lig outfit to find a resolution to his future in recent days. An agreement is said to be close and Leeds are described as ‘one possible destination’ as he looks to make the next move in his career.