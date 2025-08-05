Leeds United have confirmed the season-long loan exit of one of their young prospects who spent the summer with the senior side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Crew is returning to Doncaster Rovers on loan, having helped them win League Two last season in a previous loan stint. The 19-year-old joined Grant McCann's side midway through the 2024/25 campaign and made 13 appearances including starts in each of the final four games that secured the title.

A statement from Leeds read: "Leeds United can confirm midfielder Charlie Crew will spend the 2025/26 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers. The 19-year-old returns to the Eco-Power Stadium having played an important role in helping Grant McCann’s side win Sky Bet League Two last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joining Rovers midway through the previous term, the Wales international featured 13 times for the club. Crew heads back to South Yorkshire with Doncaster having won their opening match in the third tier thanks to victory over Exeter City last weekend. Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Charlie well during his time away from the club and we look forward to monitoring his progress closely."

For the second successive summer Crew has been involved with Daniel Farke's senior outfit and came off the bench at Strawberry Arena late on in the friendly against Manchester United. The Wales international also made substitute appearances in the behind-closed-doors games against SC Verl and Paderborn, but was an unused sub on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Crew is one of a number of players who could depart the club on loan or permanently before the end of the transfer window. Joe Gelhardt is close to a loan return to Hull City, while Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Patrick Bamford have also found themselves outside Farke's plans for the Premier League season. Mateo Joseph's transfer request and refusal to join up with the squad in Sweden or Germany has seen him excluded from Farke's senior training at Thorp Arch.