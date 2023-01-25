Leeds United are now preparing for FA Cup action after learning their fourth round opponent on Wednesday night.

The Whites will take on Accrington Stanley in the next round of the cup, and the clash should be a welcome distraction from a bruising Premier League campaign that has left Jesse Marsch’s men just a point above the relegation zone. Leeds will want to put distance between themselves and the bottom three over the coming weeks, but not before progressing to the next round of the cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, Victor Orta and Marsch will be assessing possible signings, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

McKennie update

He tweeted: “Weston McKennie has accepted Leeds United contract proposal, personal terms are not an issue - it’s on Leeds and Juventus now #LUFC The two clubs are discussing on conditions of the deal to understand how to proceed in new round of talks. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds still have to agree a fee with Juventus, and it is likely to be a steep one, given McKennie’s age and talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt race heats up

Joe Gelhardt is attracting plenty of attention this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young striker is expected to head out on loan, and both Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are said to be interested in a deal. The Sun’s Alan Nixon, claims there is now a ‘war of wages’ between the clubs, with Leeds wanting any loan club to contribute a fair amount to the forward’s salary.