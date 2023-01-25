The January transfer window is fast approaching Deadline Day and the clock is ticking for clubs to complete any final deals for the second half of the season.

Leeds United, who now know they will face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this weekend before returning to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest next month, have already made signings in this window but may not be done yet. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley is set to undergo a medical at Wolves today while Matija Sarkic is set to join Championship side Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season (Birmingham Live)

Bournemouth are in talks with Roma over the possibility of signing left back Matias Vina who has struggled for regular game time at the Serie A side this season (90min)

PSG’s Keylor Navas heads the list of goalkeepers Nottingham Forest would like to sign before the January transfer window closes - Forest are keen to bolster their options in the position with Dean Henderson out injured (Daily Mail)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Vieira is growing increasingly frustrated that Crystal Palace have yet to make a single new addition in the January window, while clubs around them in the table are going big (TalkSPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur are open to allowing full back Djed Spence to leave the club on loan before the end of the January transfer window (90min)

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United have seen a loan with option to buy offer for Santos wonderkid Marcos Leonardo rejected as they continue to seek new recruits in the forward areas (90min)

Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer after the Blues failed to agree a deal for the 21-year-old (Evening Standard)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City are in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow - the Championship club are putting the finishing touches to a loan deal until the end of the season (Football Insider)