Weston McKennie has given transfer verdict amid Leeds United news

Weston McKennie has already spoken about his future amid links with Leeds United. It has been reported that Arsenal are also interested, with differing reports over whether a loan deal could be on the table.

Leeds have already signed a couple of Americans during Marsch’s time at the club, with Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams arriving in the summer, and McKennie could be the latest to arrive having struggled to convince so far at Juventus. The midfielder joined Juve permanently in 2021 after an initial loan spell, racking up 49 Serie A appearances since.

He could be loaned out to continue his development, still only 24 years of age, though he could even be sold amid a concerning financial situation at Juventus. It will be interesting to see whether Leeds can convince the player himself to make the switch, especially given the interest he could garner from elsewhere, but what has the midfielder said about his future?

McKennie’s last extensive interview was with DAZN last year, and during that interview, he spoke about his situation at Juve.