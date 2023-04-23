Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion are set to provide ‘a problem’ for Glasgow Rangers in their pursuit of one of their key summer transfer targets.

Football Insider have claimed the Whites have identified Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes as possible addition at the end of the season. The 13-times capped Ecuador international is in the final year of his current deal with the MLS outfit and has been widely tipped to move to Europe in the near future.

New date for Javi Gracia and Leeds United's trip to Man City (Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

La Liga club Espanyol have been linked with a possible move for the 24-year-old and journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Rangers are also monitoring Cifuentes’ situation as his future remains up in the air. Although he did not name Leeds as a possible destination, Romano suggested there is ‘a chance’ the midfielder will make a move away from the States at the end of the season and revealed Brighton have a long-standing interest in Cifuentes.

Speaking on the ‘Here We Go’ Podcast, he said: “I wanted to mention. This midfielder playing for LAFC out of contract in December, from what I understand, in the summer, he has a chance to leave because European clubs want him. Brighton have been tracking him in the last few months. But also Rangers want him. So keep an eye on Cifuentes.”

Whites transfer target discusses future with Championship club

Leeds United and Everton transfer target Viktor Gyokeres has opened up on his future as he looks to fire Coventry City into the Premier League.

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Sweden international has been in prolific form this season with 21 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions and that had helped put the Sky Blues in contention for a Championship play-off place. His form in front of goal has also led to speculation a number of Premier League clubs could offer him a route into the top flight this summer - but the 24-year-old has revealed he is only focusing on what lies ahead of him before the end of the current season.

Gyokeres told FourFourTwo: “It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season, we have several matches left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs and reach the Premier League with Coventry. We will see where we are once the season’s over and take it from there.”

