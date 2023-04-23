'Massive' - Dean Smith on multiple Leeds United boost for Leicester City and Foxes distance aim

New boss Smith took over a Foxes side sat second-bottom and two points from safety but Leicester climbed out of the drop zone through Saturday's 2-1 win against Wolves in Smith's first home in charge.

Smith was keen to declare that the victory on its own "means nothing" but admitted that the triumph had undoubtedly boosted his side on several fronts for Tuesday's showdown in West Yorkshire.

Leicester are now fourth-bottom and only one point behind fifth-bottom Leeds but Smith is already outlining the clear intent to put distance between his team and those scrapping it out for survival.

MULTIPLE BOOSTS: For Leicester City and new boss Dean Smith, above, pictured during Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Wolves ahead of Tuesday night's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

"We have got a big week but that gives everyone a lift, confidence and belief," said Smith following Saturday's success. "We have got another tough game at Elland Road. People have questioned our spirit but it was there to see today."

Smith added: "It’s a massive win, and one we have needed given our current run of form. We showed an awful lot of character and spirit to come back from a goal down, which came from a mistake. And I think that mentally that will give all the players a lift.

