Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 recap: Reaction and analysis with clangers costly in capital

Leeds United take on Premier League hosts Fulham in a lunchtime kick-off today as the Whites look to bounce back from consecutive home hammerings against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 13:23 BST

Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side took themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table through the 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month but the Whites have since been walloped by both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road.

The 5-1 romp for the Eagles and 6-1 cruise for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds has left Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division and fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.

A Saturday lunchtime kick-off against tenth-placed hosts Fulham now awaits and we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day here live from Craven Cottage. The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm).

LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: Between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage.

Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 recap

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 08:47 BST

Predicted Leeds XI

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 10:20 BST

Good morning from Craven Cottage

Good morning from Craven Cottage
Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 10:50 BST

Arrivals

Shortly here at Craven Cottage. All eyes to see if Patrick Bamford is here although he was pictured in training in footage released by Leeds yesterday.

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 10:51 BST

Bamford is here

With the squad

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 10:53 BST

Sinisterra

Also here with the squad

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 10:57 BST

Arrivals featuring Bamford and Sinisterra

Arrivals featuring Bamford and Sinisterra
Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 11:30 BST

Leeds team - three changes

Leeds United v Fulham: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Wober, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo.

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 11:33 BSTUpdated 11:33 BST

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gnonto, Bamford.

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 11:34 BST

Fulham team

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023, 11:46 BST

Team news in full

