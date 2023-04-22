Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 recap: Reaction and analysis with clangers costly in capital
Leeds United take on Premier League hosts Fulham in a lunchtime kick-off today as the Whites look to bounce back from consecutive home hammerings against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side took themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table through the 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month but the Whites have since been walloped by both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road.
The 5-1 romp for the Eagles and 6-1 cruise for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds has left Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division and fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.
A Saturday lunchtime kick-off against tenth-placed hosts Fulham now awaits and we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day here live from Craven Cottage. The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm).
Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 recap
Predicted Leeds XI
Good morning from Craven Cottage
Arrivals
Shortly here at Craven Cottage. All eyes to see if Patrick Bamford is here although he was pictured in training in footage released by Leeds yesterday.
Bamford is here
With the squad
Sinisterra
Also here with the squad
Arrivals featuring Bamford and Sinisterra
Leeds team - three changes
Leeds United v Fulham: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Wober, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo.
Leeds subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gnonto, Bamford.