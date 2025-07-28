Leeds United confirmed their seventh summer signing over the weekend and with it, ticked off another major transfer priority. Lucas Perri will be Daniel Farke’s No.1 next season following the agreement of a €16million deal with Lyon and the signing of a four-year contract at Elland Road.

Perri’s arrival completes an important defensive rebuild while the combined £32m signings of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff add depth and physicality to the midfield. But with free agent Lukas Nmecha the only attacking arrival thus far, Leeds remain light in those forward areas.

Talks are ongoing with Feyenoord over their winger Igor Paixão, who Leeds submitted a €30m-plus bid for last week, while interest remains in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. Elland Road chiefs are thought to have alternative options in either position but it appears the Brazilian pair are prime targets.

It would appear wantaway striker Mateo Joseph and two-time title winner Patrick Bamford are unlikely to be part of Leeds’ set up next season. And with those two removed, the YEP has looked into Farke’s squad depth with a clear picture as to why focus is now on Paixão and Muniz.

Goalkeeper First-choice: Lucas Perri | Cover: Karl Darlow, Illan Meslier, Alex Cairns

Right centre-back First-choice: Joe Rodon | Cover: Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw

Defensive midfield First-choice: Ethan Ampadu | Cover: Anton Stach, Ilia Gruev