Leeds United squad depth assessed as two transfer priorities clear for Daniel Farke

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 18:30 BST

Leeds United have bulked out much of their squad but key areas are still to be improved.

Leeds United confirmed their seventh summer signing over the weekend and with it, ticked off another major transfer priority. Lucas Perri will be Daniel Farke’s No.1 next season following the agreement of a €16million deal with Lyon and the signing of a four-year contract at Elland Road.

Perri’s arrival completes an important defensive rebuild while the combined £32m signings of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff add depth and physicality to the midfield. But with free agent Lukas Nmecha the only attacking arrival thus far, Leeds remain light in those forward areas.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Talks are ongoing with Feyenoord over their winger Igor Paixão, who Leeds submitted a €30m-plus bid for last week, while interest remains in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. Elland Road chiefs are thought to have alternative options in either position but it appears the Brazilian pair are prime targets.

It would appear wantaway striker Mateo Joseph and two-time title winner Patrick Bamford are unlikely to be part of Leeds’ set up next season. And with those two removed, the YEP has looked into Farke’s squad depth with a clear picture as to why focus is now on Paixão and Muniz.

First-choice: Lucas Perri | Cover: Karl Darlow, Illan Meslier, Alex Cairns

1. Goalkeeper

First-choice: Lucas Perri | Cover: Karl Darlow, Illan Meslier, Alex Cairns | LUFC

Photo Sales
First-choice: Jayden Bogle | Cover: Isaac Schmidt, Sam Byram

2. Right-back

First-choice: Jayden Bogle | Cover: Isaac Schmidt, Sam Byram | George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
First-choice: Joe Rodon | Cover: Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw

3. Right centre-back

First-choice: Joe Rodon | Cover: Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
First-choice: Jaka Bijol | Cover: Pascal Struijk

4. Left centre-back

First-choice: Jaka Bijol | Cover: Pascal Struijk | LUFC

Photo Sales
First-choice: Gabriel Gudmundsson | Cover: Sam Byram, Isaac Schmidt

5. Left-back

First-choice: Gabriel Gudmundsson | Cover: Sam Byram, Isaac Schmidt | Getty Images

Photo Sales
First-choice: Ethan Ampadu | Cover: Anton Stach, Ilia Gruev

6. Defensive midfield

First-choice: Ethan Ampadu | Cover: Anton Stach, Ilia Gruev | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice