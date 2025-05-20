Leeds United missed out on Championship promotion after Leicester City won the title.

Leicester City have been charged for a breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules during the 2023/24 season in which they pipped Leeds United to Championship promotion.

The Premier League confirmed on Monday it has referred Leicester to an independent commission regarding three separate charges, the most notable of which involves breaching the Championship’s PSR rules last season. The Foxes have also been charged with failing to provide their accounts to the Premier League before the December 31, 2024 deadline and not providing ‘full, complete and prompt assistance’ to the league in response to inquiries.

Leicester won the Championship title during the season in which they are alleged to have breached PSR rules, registering 97 points on their way to the Championship title with Ipswich Town second and eventual play-off final losers Leeds third. All three promoted teams, including the Foxes, have been instantly relegated while Daniel Farke’s Whites will replace them in the top-flight having won the 2024/25 second-tier title.

Leicester avoided punishment for alleged breaches during the 2022/23 season, despite a Premier League appeal, but now face another lengthy legal battle after it was decided the Premier League had jurisdiction to charge the Foxes with a breach of EFL PSR rules. There is no clarity on timelines but if found guilty, the club who pipped Leeds to promotion last season could face a points deduction upon their return to the Championship.

An EFL Spokesperson said, as quoted by talkSPORT: “The EFL notes that the Premier League has today referred Leicester City to an independent Commission for an alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules for the period ending season 2023/24.

“The EFL commenced an investigation into this reporting period following the March 2024 submissions and as is permitted in accordance with EFL Regulations, jurisdiction for that passed to the Premier League at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season on the Club’s promotion. We will now await the outcome of the Premier League proceedings and until then are not able to comment any further on the matter.”

Leicester City respond to Premier League PSR charge

Following news of the charge, Leicester released their own statement, outlining their successful defence of allegations surrounding the 2022/23 campaign. The relegated club then acknowledged the more recent charges relating to the 2023/24 Championship title-winning season.

The statement added: “Consistent with its previous commitments, the Club intends to engage cooperatively in this matter now that the Premier League’s jurisdiction has been established for the period ending FY24. However, we will not be able to comment further on these proceedings until they are concluded, due to their confidential nature.”

Should they be found guilty of the aforementioned charges, Leicester City could become the fourth team across England’s top-two tiers to receive a points deduction in recent years. Premier League pair Everton and Nottingham Forest were both docked points for PSR breaches last season, while Sheffield United started their 2024/25 Championship campaign on minus two points after defaulting on payments to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

