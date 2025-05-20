Leeds United are expected to recruit Premier League experience this summer.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been encouraged to remain in the Premier League and join Leeds United when his Everton contract expires this summer.

Doucoure is one of more than a dozen players currently set to leave Everton ahead of what is expected to be a major overhaul under David Moyes. As of yet, there has been no confirmation he’ll move on but the Mali international was visibly emotional when coming off during Sunday’s final game at Goodison Park, waving to the home fans and hugging teammates.

A report from Africa Foot claims Leeds and Serie A side AS Roma are weighing up a move for Doucoure, although that has not been backed up by any outlets closer to home. But Elland Road chiefs might be minded to keep an eye on the free agent market, with Premier League experience needed - they have been linked with interest in West Ham summer exit Vladimir Coufal.

The report from Africa Foot also speaks to Mahamadou N'Diaye, who has played alongside Doucoure at international level with Mali and labelled the Everton man ‘one of the best in Europe’ in his position. The Experienced defender also said his countryman would be a ‘great addition’ to Daniel Farke’s squad, who will look to sign midfield reinforcements ahead of their top-flight return.

“I think Abdoulaye Doucoure is a top player who can still continue his career in the English Premier League with another club,” N'Diaye told Africa Foot. “Physically, he's still performing very well and is one of the best in his position in Europe, a player who has a healthy lifestyle. He has the choice between sport and finance.

“He's a player who knows the English Premier League well. He's one of the most experienced players in the league. So, he could be a great addition to Leeds United, who are also making their comeback to the top flight of English football. It all depends on the club's interest, but also on the player's desire to stay in England. I think he'll think carefully about making the best choice for his career.”

Will Abdoulaye Doucoure leave Everton this summer?

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would consider a move for Doucoure, with Africa Foot’s report not backed up anywhere else as already mentioned. But the 32-year-old would be a great pick-up for most bottom-half Premier League teams this summer, particularly if he becomes available for free as is currently likely.

Everton will be expected to confirm their retained list not long after the 2024/25 Premier League season ends on Sunday but Doucoure has already spoken out on his future. The midfielder admitted earlier this month he is unwilling to take a pay cut on Merseyside, hinting he will become available soon.

“It’s the first time in my career I become a free agent because I’ve always wanted a contract to protect myself,” he told the Ben Foster podcast. “I’m quite secure to have other propositions, I know I’m going to have some other offers, I already have. Everton is massive for me but maybe the chapter is finished and I have to accept that. I would be happy, at the end of the day, if I leave the club.”