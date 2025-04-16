Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Leeds United transfer news as one reported target appears to see his future elsewhere.

Any hope of seeing Tammy Abraham in a Leeds United shirt looks set to fade away amid reports his permanent switch to AC Milan ‘will happen’ this summer.

Leeds were fleetingly linked with interest in the former Chelsea striker earlier this year as plans began to emerge of a summer in which Elland Road chiefs hoped to be recruiting for the Premier League. A top-class No.9 will no doubt be topping of Daniel Farke’s shopping list but while Abraham might have been liked, high wages and financially superior rivals offered obvious stumbling blocks.

One of those possible rivals is Abraham’s current club, AC Milan, who he joined on loan for the season back in August, having fallen out of favour at their Serie A rivals AS Roma. Winger Alexis Saelemaekers went the other way last summer and there was a broad, informal agreement both deals would be made permanent 12 months later.

Abraham hasn’t been able to cement a first-team place at the San Siro, however, and there were doubts cast over whether AC Milan would honour such a deal, particularly given the chance of sporting director following Antonio D'Ottavio’s exit. A new transfer chief hasn’t yet arrived but Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport report a permanent deal for Abraham will be sanctioned.

The report claims Roma value Abraham around €25million (£21.4m), which could open up negotiations for a player-plus-cash deal involving Saelemaekers, who AC Milan would like around £13m for in isolation. It is said directors from both sides will meet in the near future to ‘sort the matter out’.

Leeds United transfer latest amid final Tammy Abraham blow

A key factor behind both teams honouring their initial agreement is thought to be the will of Abraham and Saelemaekers, who are both said to be keen on remaining at their respective loan clubs. Leeds target Abraham is even reportedly willing to reduce his current wage package in a bid to stay on board in Milan.

That current salary, which Corriere dello Sport claim is worth around £96,000-per-week, would have been an obvious stumbling block for Leeds this summer. But it appears any hope of an ambitious approach could be over before the summer transfer window opens.

But a striker will certainly be a top priority this summer, should Leeds get their promotion charge over the line, and January interest in Southampton’s Cameron Archer is evidence as such. Patrick Bamford’s return from injury has been encouraging but he will turn 32 in September and has well-known availability issues, while neither Joel Piroe nor Mateo Joseph have any Premier League experience.

Recent reports have linked Leeds with interest in Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan at West Ham. The 20-year-old was once valued around £100million amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea but fitness issues have halted his progress somewhat, with that price-tag expected to drop by at least half.

Leeds must first confirm promotion before any such plans can be acted upon, with a maximum of seven points needed from four games to secure a return to the Premier League. Farke’s side kick-off that four-game period with a trip to Oxford United on Good Friday.

