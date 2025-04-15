Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fresh reports have emerged surrounding the future of former Leeds United favourite Raphinha.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation surrounding the future of Raphinha has resurfaced this week as the former Leeds United star zones in on surpassing a 13-year-old Lionel Messi record at Barcelona.

Barca head to Borussia Dortmund this evening with one foot firmly in the Champions League semi-finals already, having thumped the German side 4-0 in their quarter-final first-leg last week. Former Leeds favourite Raphinha was once again at the centre of the action, with a goal and two assists taking him onto 19 goal contributions in Europe’s elite competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another contribution will see him surpass eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi’s tally of 19 in 2011/12 and take him one step closer to claiming the top individual award himself. Two would take him on to 50 goals or assists across all competitions, a quite incredible number with up to a dozen more Barcelona fixtures remaining before summer.

But despite emerging as one of the world’s best, Raphinha’s future at Camp Nou beyond summer remains the subject of speculation and fresh reports from Spain have discussed his future. Catalunya Radio suggest there will be renewed interest from the Saudi Pro League ahead of next season and as a result, Barcelona have slapped a €90million (£78m) price-tag on his head.

Interestingly, it would seem someone from the Saudi Pro League would be willing to fork out that sum with Spanish outlet Sport reporting last summer they were ready to offer €100m (£85.5m), while also offering Raphinha a package worth the same amount over a four-year deal. That offer would reportedly have been accepted by the club but the player's intention has always been to remain with the La Liga giants.

Do Leeds United have a sell-on clause for Raphinha?

Naturally, talk of a big-money move for Raphinha would lead Leeds fans to wonder whether their club might receive a portion of any profits. The Brazilian swapped Elland Road for Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 following the agreement of a deal worth around £50million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for Leeds, there was no sell-on clause inserted into the sale, as the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth first reported in January 2023. The vast majority of Raphinha’s fee was paid upfront by Barcelona, although there remains a possibility of a cash windfall if the Catalan club enjoy success this season.

Back in 2022, Spanish outlet Marca claimed Leeds were set for a £10.2m windfall if Barcelona won the Champions League with Raphinha still at the club, an achievement that is looking increasingly likely with the La Liga side outright favourites. It remains to be seen if those claims are true but it could also be feasible that add-ons are paid if a Ballon d’Or is handed to the red-hot winger.

Raphinha’s Ballon d’Or hope

While Barcelona are favourites for the Champions League, Raphinha is being heavily tipped to claim the Ballon d’Or in October and in doing so, would be the first ever winner with previous links to Leeds. Speaking on CBS Sports following last week’s first-leg win over Dortmund, Thierry Henry backed the in-form Brazilian to be named the world’s best player but focus is solely on winning silverware for his club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it’s a very special club,” Raphinha told CBS Sports, as translated by presenter Kate Scott. “I’ve had a huge affection since I was young. I’ve seen all the different generations of Barcelona. I understand that Barcelona is a very special club. It’s a childhood dream of mine to come here and do what we’re doing this season. It's very special, I hope we can continue this way and win lots of prizes.

“My head is not thinking about the Ballon d’Or. I want to win everything I can for Barcelona, that’s the most important thing for me. The goal I have is to win titles, and with titles, individual titles will come. But the most important thing for me is to win prizes with this shirt, which has been my dream since I was young.”

Your next Leeds United read: Whites ‘interested’ in German international midfielder Farke signed three years ago