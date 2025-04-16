Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three of Leeds United's four remaining Championship opponents are among the league's worst four defences this season.

Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City and Oxford United rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for Expected Goals Conceded (xGC) in the Championship this season.

The Whites are still to face the trio of clubs before the end of the campaign, knowing seven points will be sufficient to clinch automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds are expected to be playing top flight football next season after last weekend's results significantly boosted the team's chance of promotion. Sheffield United's defeat by Plymouth - their third in the space of a week - ensured Leeds, who defeated Preston North End on Saturday, opened up a five-point gap on the play-off spots.

With fixtures running out for the Blades, including a top-of-the-table clash with Burnley at Turf Moor which on current form the visitors do not seem likely to win, Chris Wilder's side will likely need to use the play-off route if they are to achieve promotion.

Leeds, on the other hand, will be boosted by the fact a majority of their remaining opponents are among the poorest defences in the division.

What are the numbers behind these findings?

Plymouth (74.8 xGC), Stoke (66.0 xGC) and Oxford (62.3 xGC) have consistently forfeited some of the most high quality shooting opportunities to their opponents over the course of this season. Coupled with the fact Leeds are by some distance the league's best chance creators with 79.6 xG to their name, it appears on paper at least the Whites will enjoy the lion's share of opportunities in three of their last four.

Leeds defeated Oxford 4-0 and Plymouth 3-0 at Elland Road earlier this season, and were victorious away at Stoke on Boxing Day by a 2-0 scoreline, in what should prove a further boost to Leeds' promotion hopes. Leeds' other remaining opponent Bristol City also failed to find the net in the reverse fixture at Ashton Gate.

United's remaining opponents managed a cumulative 1.3 xG across four matches with Plymouth failing to register a single shot on goal, Bristol City putting up a meagre 0.1 xG during the 0-0 draw against Leeds and Stoke managing just 0.3 xG at the Bet365 Stadium.

When do Leeds play next?

Leeds visit the Kassam Stadium where they will take on Oxford this Friday, before hosting Stoke at Elland Road next Monday. Depending on the outcome of their results and Sheffield United's, promotion could be confirmed before the final day when Leeds make the long trip south-west to face Plymouth, although it is possible the title could still be on the line.