Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will go head-to-head with their promotion rivals for a pair of 2025 English Football League awards in London later this month.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke is up against his fellow top four bosses for the EFL Championship Manager of the Season prize. Farke has been shortlisted alongside Régis Le Bris (Sunderland AFC), Scott Parker (Burnley) and Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) and the winner will be announced live at the EFL’s annual awards ceremony in London on Sunday April 27. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 8.30pm.

Farke has led Leeds to the top of the Championship table and though they are level on 88 points with Burnley, a goal difference that is nine better than the Clarets and 29 better than third-placed Sheffield United’s will act as an extra point if needs be. Four games remain in the regular season with Leeds due to travel to Oxford United on Good Friday, host Stoke City on Easter Monday, take on Bristol City at home on Monday April 28 and then take the long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday May 3 and what they hope will be the last day of their campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player of the Season

Leeds also have a man in the running for the EFL Championship Player of the Season award and it is little surprise that winger Daniel James finds himself on the shortlist, where he’s joined by Burnley keeper James Trafford and Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer. Trafford’s 28 clean sheets, Hamer’s offensive orchestrating for Chris Wilder’s side and James’ tally of 12 goals and nine assists have set them apart from their peers.

James is currently out injured with a hamstring issue as the title race reaches its conclusion but Farke still harbours hope of getting the Welsh international back on the pitch before the season is done.

Last season’s tally

Last year Leeds enjoyed a bumper night at the EFL awards, taking three of the main prizes and three spots in the Championship Team of the Season. Crysencio Summerville was named EFL Championship Player of the Season thanks to his 17 goals and eight assists up to that point. Teenager Archie Gray won the Championship Young Player of the Season award and also took home the division’s Apprentice of the Season, while Ethan Ampadu, Georginio Rutter and Summerville all earned places in the Championship Team of the Season. But the main prize of promotion escaped the Whites as they won just one of their remaining four games and settled for a play-off spot. Southampton went on to best Farke’s men for the third time in the season with a 1-0 victory at Wembley.