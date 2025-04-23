Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United look to be putting early plans in place for a busy summer of recruitment.

Leeds United will look to sign a ‘top striker’ this summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, according to a recent report.

Automatic promotion was officially confirmed on Easter Monday just a few hours after Leeds thumped Stoke City 6-0, with Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley leaving them eight points adrift with only six to play for. Daniel Farke’s side still have the Championship title to go for but recruitment chiefs can now get wheels in motion for a busy summer, having learned which league they will be recruiting for.

Leeds will be expected to strengthen across the board but a new No.9 is likely to be right at the top of Farke’s shopping list, with the Daily Mail reporting a ‘top striker’ is wanted. January interest in Southampton’s Cameron Archer already hinted it would be a key point of focus come summer and links to top-flight frontmen have already begun to emerge.

A report earlier this month suggested Leeds were interested in Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan at West Ham United. The 20-year-old was valued around £100million just a couple of years ago and despite early development being hampered by fitness issues, he is still well-regarded and a possible target for several Premier League clubs.

Despite still being so young, Ferguson has plenty of Premier League experience and is coming towards the end of his third straight year of regular top-flight football. The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for goals this term, with just one at Brighton and none at loan club West Ham, but the potential is undoubtedly huge.

Leeds United transfer boost as Manor Solomon stance detailed

Leeds will be keen to add Premier League experience this summer and so interest in a permanent move for Manor Solomon makes sense. And the Daily Mail reports that while Tottenham Hotspur are expecting offers from elsewhere, the Israeli international would be ‘keen to stay’ at Elland Road, having played a huge part in promotion.

Solomon has impressed since joining Leeds for the season last summer, overcoming early fitness issues to cement his place as Farke’s first-choice left-winger. The Spurs loanee notched 20 goal contributions (nine goals and 11 assists) with a delightful cross for Willy Gnonto on Monday, having stepped up when it mattered most with a great run of recent form.

Leeds have a smattering of top-flight know-how within the current crop but at 25-years-old, Solomon offers European and international experience while still being young enough to develop and improve over the course of a longer-term contract. He is also well-versed in Farke’s style of play and the unique pressures of playing in front of a packed out Elland Road every other week.

There will be no shortage of competition for Solomon, however, with reports earlier this year naming Everton as a possible transfer rival while there might also be offers from abroad. Leeds might hope a strong recent relationship with Spurs can hand them an advantage, with former loan star Joe Rodon’s move made permanent last summer while Archie Gray went the other way in a £40m deal.

