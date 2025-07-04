Leeds United have enjoyed a productive start to the summer transfer window with three players through the door ahead of their Premier League return. Free agent striker Lukas Nmecha was followed by defensive pair Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, who cost a combined £20million, and plenty more are expected to follow.

With Daniel Farke set to welcome back a core of first-team players for pre-season next week, recruitment chiefs continue to work identifying and approaching potential targets. Leeds are expected to strengthen across the board with an evident focus on top-flight experience and physicality.

Transfer activity is only likely to intensify as the weeks pass but already, Leeds have been linked with a huge number of players - some of which have proven to be more true than others. Below, the YEP has rounded up the latest information on the likes of Anton Stach, Lucas Perri and Rodrigo Muniz.

1 . Illan Meslier Reports from Turkey recently suggested Meslier had agreed terms over a move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce. The YEP understands, however, that Leeds are yet to receive any offers for their goalkeeper.

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July, with the expectation being he will return to Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona.

3 . Sam Byram As with Firpo, Leeds confirmed talks are ongoing with Byram's current contract now expired. The experienced full-back will turn 32 in September.

4 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and now looks set to join Werder Bremen. Multiple reports suggest talks are ongoing with the Bundesliga club over a permanent exit.

5 . Josuha Guilavogui Leeds confirmed last month Guilavogui will leave this summer, having penned a short-term deal when signing as a free agent in October. The 34-year-old's on-pitch influence was minimal but his impact on a young dressing room was immense. Leaves Elland Road as a champion.

6 . Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers.