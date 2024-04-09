Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will hope to get back to winning ways when they welcome Sunderland to Elland Road on Tuesday evening. Daniel Farke’s side saw a 15-game unbeaten run end with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry City, dropping out of the automatic promotion places in the process.

Leeds have consecutive home games against bottom-half opposition to look forward to this week and will hope to continue their incredible unbeaten home run to heap the pressure on Ipswich Town and Leicester City. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines to come out of Elland Road.

Sunderland man eyed

Leeds are thought to be interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson but could face competition from two Premier League giants and one of their promotion rivals. This Is Anfield reports that Liverpool have watched Patterson ‘closely’ while Arsenal are also named as a potential suitor.

Patterson has started all 41 of Sunderland’s Championship matches this season and kept 11 clean sheets, and has in fact played every minute of league football since the beginning of last season. The 23-year-old shot-stopper received international recognition last year, making his debut for England under-21s.

Leicester City are also thought to be keen on Patterson, who signed a new five-year contract in September. Previous reports have valued the Black Cats man, who will be at Elland Road this evening, between £10-20m.

Whites ‘beaten’ to teenager

Leeds look set to miss out on landing Motherwell youngster Dylan Wells this summer with reports suggesting he will sign a new contract with his current club. The Daily Record reports that talks over a new deal are progressing well with confirmation expected to come in the next few weeks.

Wells has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in Scotland, having made his senior debut for Motherwell this season in a Scottish Cup win over Alloa Athletic. The 18-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of Leeds and Brighton, with both looking to invest in youth.