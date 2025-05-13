Clubs in England could be impacted by planned changes to the summer transfer deadline, according to a new report.

The summer transfer window deadline could be brought forward from 11pm to 7pm, per the Daily Mail, as clubs in England seek to preserve normal working hours for employees.

The current system can see club staff working beyond midnight on the day of the transfer deadline as deal sheets permitting teams to conduct business after the 11pm deadline are regularly submitted.

It is hoped that bringing the deadline forward by four hours will minimise the impact on club staff, however, the Mail claim some executives fear an earlier deadline will give other clubs in Europe an advantage in the final hours of the market.

"There is also a view that, while in a perfect world, business would have been conducted well before the final hours of the window, the reality is that every hour is precious as clubs scramble to get last-minute deals done," the report states.

Typically, clubs conduct the bulk of their incoming and outgoing business during the final few weeks of the summer window as squads are finalised for the season ahead. Clubs are keen to strike the best deal possible for new players and often that is achieved by a policy of transfer brinkmanship, with negotiations continuing up to the hard stop of the existing 11pm deadline in the hope that a more favourable agreement can be struck.

Leeds completed the signings of Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt on deadline day last summer, while during the January window, the club were still targeting Southampton striker Cameron Archer on loan until the final hours in which clubs are allowed to do business.

While club executives fear the possibility of being beaten to targets by competing European teams during the four-hour window when those on the continent will still be allowed to do business, the current transfer climate disproves this somewhat. Premier League clubs in particular tend to dominate the market in its existing format and in a sense, are the market. Business completed by those at the top of English football sets off a chain reaction of subsequent moves across Europe and the lower divisions in England as replacements are sought for those poached by the Premier League.

"No decision on closing time has yet been made, according to those with knowledge of the situation," the Mail's report adds. "Clubs usually have a two-hour period after the cut-off point to complete deals, but paperwork will need to be submitted to the FA by 7pm.

"For the signings of players from abroad, the above will still apply, although clubs will then have until midnight to comply with separate FIFA requirements.

"Some leagues in Europe are also considering an earlier finish."

What are Leeds expected to do transfer-wise this summer?

United are in the market for a new goalkeeper, centre-forward and reinforcements at full-back and centre-back, depending on the extension of key players' contracts. Wingers may also be sought if the club are unable to retain Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon, who has recently attracted interest from French side Olympique de Marseille.