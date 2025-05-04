Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are reportedly interested in the dynamic midfielder.

Eddie Howe still values Sean Longstaff as a Newcastle United squad member but won’t stand in the reported Leeds United target’s way, should he decide to find regular football elsewhere.

Leeds have been linked with interest in Longstaff going into the summer, with multiple reports suggesting the midfielder could leave boyhood club Newcastle having fallen out of favour. The Sun claimed earlier this week Elland Road chiefs are expected to rival Everton in pursuing the 27-year-old, who could be available for around £10million.

His contract was due to expire this summer until Newcastle triggered a 12-month extension but that is not necessarily a sign he will stay, with those in charge at St James’ Park keen to retain their academy prospect’s value ahead of the summer. And while Howe would like to keep a useful squad player on board, he admits the ball is very much in Longstaff’s court.

“Sean has a contract for next year, so the control is very much in his hands in terms of what he wants to do with his long-term future, and we're certainly delighted to have him within our players,” Howe told The Shields Gazette. “No [we won’t stand in his way], but I think we'll work with Sean on that.

“I think he's got our utmost respect. He's been a brilliant servant to the football club. What I meant by that [he'll dictate his future] was he has a contract with the football club. So, in some sense, he can dictate what happens with his future. Let's wait and see on that. He's still a very valued member of the squad. He's got a big part to play.”

Eddie Howe’s glowing Sean Longstaff verdict amid Leeds United transfer links

That Longstaff has fallen out of the first-team picture at Newcastle is no slight on his abilities, given Howe arguably boasts the Premier League’s best midfield trio in Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. But it’s been four months since he started a top-flight match and more regular action will likely be on offer elsewhere.

“Sean brings unique skills to the team,” Howe added of his midfielder. “I mean his tactical understanding and his delivery of what we've asked him to do historically has been at the very highest level. He's got an important goal in him. I don't think I have to motivate him. I shouldn't have to motivate him. He should motivate himself.

“He's here representing the club that he loves, so there should be no issue on motivation. He has to be ready to take a chance when it comes. I think any train of thought that I have to, I can't do that for all 25 players. But Sean is motivated. He's been brilliant behind the scenes. He is training well, and he's got undoubted qualities, as I said earlier.”

