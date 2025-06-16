Leeds United confirmed their first signing of the summer on Sunday with Lukas Nmecha putting pen to paper on a two-year contract following his VfL Wolfsburg exit. The 26-year-old will officially arrive as a free agent once his current deal with the Bundesliga side expires, adding top-level experience and depth to Daniel Farke’s squad.

While 49ers Enterprises are expected to back Farke with significant transfer funds ahead of Leeds’ Premier League return, Nmecha’s arrival is evidence they will not ignore potential bargains. And reports of interest in the likes of Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson or West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal suggests Sunday’s free agent arrival might not be the last.

A huge number of experienced top-flight players will be looking for a new home this summer and alongside Nmecha, Leeds could look to further improve their squad depth with a few more bargain arrivals. Below, the YEP takes a look at 33 across the Premier League and Europe.

