The Leeds United defender could end up playing against an Elland Road teammate next month.

Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson looks set to build on his international career following confirmation of a call-up to the Sweden squad for next month’s fixtures.

Sweden have two 2026 World Cup qualifiers to look forward to in the early weeks of next month. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side face Slovenia on Friday September 5 before another away trip to Kosovo on Monday September 8.

Gudmundsson is likely to come up against one of his new teammates in the former fixture, with fellow defender and summer arrival Jaka Bijol expected to receive another call up to the Slovenia national team. The left-back has 15 caps to his name so far, a number which should improve.

The first of three international breaks during the first-half of the campaign arrives after Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at Elland Road. Leeds will then have two weeks before they travel to Fulham on September 13, with games against Wolves and Bournemouth before another fortnight of international football in early October.

After announcing his 23-man squad, Sweden boss Tomasson described the upcoming qualifiers as ‘a massive challenge’ in which his players would need to show ‘character and quality’. Gudmundsson’s nation are also in a group with Switzerland, for whom Noah Okafor and Isaac Schmidt will likely feature.

Gudmundsson’s call-up is just rewards for an impressive start to life at Leeds, following his £10million arrival from Lille in July. The 26-year-old featured heavily in pre-season for Daniel Farke’s side and has played every minute of his side’s two Premier League games so far against Everton and Arsenal.

Gabriel Gudmundsson could play against on-strike Alexander Isak for Sweden

The energetic full-back was particularly impressive against Everton, with Leeds looking especially dangerous down their left-hand side where Gudmundsson linked up well with Willy Gnonto and Anton Stach. The Swede was unfortunate to give away a debatable penalty during last weekend’s 5-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Should Gudmundsson feature for Sweden in next month’s World Cup qualifiers, he could well play alongside on-strike Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak during what would be his first game of the season. Isak has not featured for his club or trained with his teammates as he attempts to force through a move to Liverpool.

Isak’s refusal to play for Newcastle, and Liverpool’s pursuit of the striker, has been the major story of this summer’s transfer window across Europe, with Anfield chiefs even seeing a £110m bid rejected. The striker, who scored 23 Premier League goals in 34 appearances last season, is not expected to play against Leeds at Elland Road this weekend.

But the 25-year-old has still earned himself a spot in the Sweden squad for next month’s fixtures and despite barely taking part in the Magpies pre-season campaign, could be set to lead the line for his country. Other notable names in the squad include Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres, who scored twice in that 5-0 win over the Whites on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Bergvall and Anthony Elanga, who should be playing alongside Isak at Newcastle.