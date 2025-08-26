Leeds United forward reportedly joining European club in country's new league record transfer signing
Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood is reportedly joining a European club in what would be a new league record transfer signing.
Former Arsenal youngster Greenwood joined Leeds back in August 2020 and the England youth international impressed for the club’s under-21s before progressing to the first team.
Greenwood, though, has spent the last two seasons away from the club with loan spells at Preston North End and Middlesbrough, the 23-year-old not involved with the first team upon returning from Deepdale this summer.
Five years after first joining the club, the attacker is now reportedly set to seal a permanent exit to Polish side Pogon Szczecin who will pay €4m for his signature according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Romano has reported that the deal has already been done and that Greenwood has signed a three year deal at the club with a one-year option.
If the €4m fee is accurate then Greenwood’s move would create a new Ekstraklasa transfer record for an incoming player.
Legia Warsaw set a new record this summer when signing Mileta Rajovic from Watford for €3m.