Leeds United transfer rumours as January move planned and shock free agent link

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United after the summer transfer window came to a close.

Leeds United are still working hard on potential transfers despite the summer transfer window coming to a close earlier this week.

The Whites added ten new faces to their squad during their preparations to return to the Premier League and spent around £100 million in the process as the likes of Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Lucas Perri all arrived at Elland Road over the last three months. There was still some disappointment on deadline day when a move for Fulham winger Harry Wilson fell through at a late stage and there is an expectation a wide player will remain high on the agenda when the January transfer window opens for business.

One surprise link has come from Caught Offside as they claimed the Whites are one of a number of clubs considering a January move for Manchester City and England Under-21s star Nico O’Reilly. The 20-year-old made his senior debut in last season’s Community Shield against Manchester United and grabbed his first goal for Pep Guardiola’s men in an 8-0 hammering of League Two club Salford City in an FA Cup tie in January.

After making two substitute appearances this season, O’Reilly has now made 23 appearances for City’s first-team, scoring five goals and providing two assists during that time. Fabrizio Romano has now claimed a new contract has been verbally agreed with City - but there is still speculation suggesting German club Bayer Leverkusen remain interested in the versatile youngster after having two bids turned down during the summer transfer window. Leeds are also named as possible suitors for O’Reilly alongside Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Brighton, as well as French club Lyon.

Free agent move considered by Whites

Leeds United are looking to add to Daniel Farke's coaching staff. | AFP via Getty Images

Several high profile players remain without clubs following the closure of the summer transfer window - and Leeds United have been linked with one of them after his departure from his former employers was confirmed earlier this week.

The Whites have already been linked with former Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill after he departed the Clarets in the aftermath of their successful bid for promotion into the Premier League. Brownhill is said to be close to making a decision over the next move in his career - but he is not the free agent that has been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Football Insider have reported Leeds, Birmingham City and a number of other clubs from the Premier League, Championship and across Europe are looking to secure a deal for former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his departure from Turkish giants Besiktas was confirmed.

Pete O’Rourke said: “A number of clubs have been having a look at him. He’s got a great CV, played for Arsenal and Liverpool, he’s a Champions League and Premier League winner from his time at Liverpool. Now that he’s left Besiktas, clubs have been put on alert by his availability.

“There’s interest from clubs in the Premier League, Championship and across Europe as well, with Leeds and Birmingham among them. So I’m sure he’d be ready to return to England after a couple of years away, and I expect there will be some movement on his future soon.”