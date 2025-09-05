Leeds United already put four points on the board heading into the Premier League’s first international break.

Leeds United difficulty is envisaged after the September international break with a firm view taken on Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Newly-promoted Leeds have made a solid start to the club’s Premier League return, amassing four points from their first three games through a 1-0 win at home to Everton and goalless draw at home to Newcastle United.

Those results - either side of a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal - have Farke’s men sat 12th in the very early Premier League table - six places and two points better off than next opponents Fulham.

Leeds will return to action after the September internationals with a 3pm kick-off at Craven Cottage on Saturday, September 13 against Marco Silva’s side who sit third-bottom with just two points to their name.

The bookmakers, though, fully expect Fulham to bag their first win of the new Premier League season against Farke’s Whites whom the bookies think will have difficulty at Craven Cottage.

Threat from two summer Whites targets expected

Despite Fulham’s winless start to the new campaign, Silva’s side are odds-on to beat Leeds in the early betting markets for which they are no bigger than 10-11 but as short as 5-6 with some firms. Leeds can be backed at north of 3-1 at 31-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 27-10.

Fulham have the first three players in the first scorer market in Raul Jimenez (9-2), summer Whites target Rodrigo Muniz (5s) and summer signing Jonah Kusi-Asare (7s).

Whites striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is next at 15-2 before another of Fulham’s summer Leeds targets in Harry Wilson who is the same price as Joel Piroe at 17-2.

However, a 1-1 draw is actually just about favourite in the correct score market at 6-1, just ahead of a 1-0 win for Fulham at 13-2.

Both 2-0 and 2-1 victories for the Cottagers are on offer at 17-2 whilst the goalless draw which could prove popular is on offer at 9s,