These Leeds United comments have just shed serious light on Josh Brownhill links

The latest Leeds United transfer news after a busy summer in the market for Robbie Evans, Daniel Farke and the Whites

The transfer news for Leeds United does not stop as the club are still able to sign free agents and one that has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road all summer has been Josh Brownhill.

Brownhill had an outstanding season in the Championship last year as he helped Burnley achieve automatic promotion but left Turf Moor when his contract expired. He was expected to sign for a new side over the summer with Leeds interested, but no move materialised.

And it has now been reported that the midfielder could be set for a move to Saudi Arabia, with Pro League side Al Shabab rumoured to have agreed a deal with the English player. The 29-year-old contributed to Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign with 24 goals and assists but he chose to see out his contract rather than continue with the Clarets in the Premier League.

One reason a move to Leeds did not happen could be because the club are not keen to sign free agents after a busy window. The Whites’ managing director Robbie Evans said: “I don't think right now there's any need so great that it's worth going to the free agent market to fill it, in part because I doubt the right player is there.

“It's a great market for injuries. So last year brought Josuha [Guilavogui] on. We had an emergency crisis with injuries. But beyond that, it's probably wait and see. And you know, once we get through the first 10 games, you're eight games from January. And so if we have to evaluate, we'll use that.”

Update on Illan Meslier

It was thought that Meslier could leave the club this summer after being displaced as number one between the sticks, with Lucas Perri now Farke’s go-to goalkeeper.

However, the Frenchman has struggled to find a new club, but there are still options available with the Turkish transfer window still open for business. Although, Leeds have already rejected a move from Galatasaray already during the summer.

Evans explained: “There was some interest in Illan, but it wasn’t as strong as I’d expect for a player of his calibre. I know he lost his spot late last season because the team needed a change, but he’s a good player, a young player, lots of experience, and, frankly, he didn’t want to go to a situation he didn’t want to be in. It ended up being the case for both parties; it was better he be here.”