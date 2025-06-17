Leeds United are thought to have expressed an interest in the striker.

Lee Hendrie expects Leeds United’s interest in Rodrigo Muniz to cool unless they can bring Fulham’s asking price down from a reported £50million.

Leeds were linked with interest in Muniz earlier this month with the Athletic reporting that ‘enquiries’ had been made regarding the Brazilian striker, albeit Elland Road chiefs are thought to see other options as potentially more attainable. The 24-year-old has one year left on his Craven Cottage deal but there is a 12-month extension option and he remains highly regarded in London despite enjoying just eight Premier League starts.

A major early stumbling block for Leeds would appear to be Muniz’s price-tag, with suggestions Fulham could demand around £50m for the physically imposing striker. That will likely be enough to put Elland Road chiefs off, according to Hendrie, but the former Premier League midfielder believes interest could be reignited if that price comes down.

"Leeds are being linked with Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham," Hendrie told FLW. "The claims are that the Cottagers want £50m for the Brazilian, but that's a hell of a lot of money to throw out there, it really is. He could add something to Leeds, he's a powerful centre-forward, and he's got goals in his locker for sure, but I think the price tag might steer them away from that.

"You're taking a plunge at £50m. I know these days the fees for strikers are outrageous, and I think £50m might just be out of reach for Leeds. For how good he is, I think Leeds might put this one to the side, unless they can come to some sort of arrangement where they can get a decent price for him, maybe around £35-40m.

"If that happens, I do think Leeds might go all out to try and get him because I do think he could fit in their side. He's a hungry centre-forward, and that's the way that Leeds play."

An asking price of £35m would be much closer to Leeds’ reported striker budget, with Sky Sports suggesting ahead of the summer window Daniel Farke could have around £30m to spend on each of five key positions. But as with other priority areas, alternative options could prove more attainable.

Leeds are looking to be ambitious in the transfer window’s early weeks, with plenty of time to work their way through the shortlist if those top-level targets prove out of reach. The Whites are also reportedly interested in Everton striker Beto, albeit a move currently looks difficult to pull off given he is David Moyes’ only senior striker going into next season as things stand.

A new striker is set to arrive in West Yorkshire at the end of this month, with Lukas Nmecha signing a two-year contract as a free agent following the expiration of his VfL Wolfsburg deal. The YEP understands recruitment chiefs remain in the market for another No.9, who will likely come in with plans to be first choice.