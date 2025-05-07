Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The on-loan Spurs man enjoyed an excellent season at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United appear to have set their sights on a permanent deal for Manor Solomon but reports suggest there is still a significant gap in valuation between them and Tottenham Hotspur.

Solomon’s season-long loan spell at Leeds has come to an end and the winger has silverware to show for his efforts in West Yorkshire, having scored the goal that sealed top spot and the Championship title at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. That was the Israeli international’s 10th effort of the season and another 12 assists made for an impressive debut campaign at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are thought to be keen on signing Solomon permanently this summer, with Daniel Farke wanting Premier League experience - something the 25-year-old has plenty of with Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham. And now TBR Football report that Elland Road chiefs have informed Spurs of their desire to sign the winger permanently.

Solomon said in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s win at Plymouth he expects talks to begin in ‘two or three days’ and the report claims those discussions are now underway, with Elland Road the tricky winger’s preferred destination. There is also thought to be interest from Everton - where exit-bound Whites CEO Angus Kinnear is heading - and Marseille.

With Solomon outside the first-team picture in North London, Spurs are open to a sale and any fee will act as pure profit from a PSR perspective, given he arrived as a free agent from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023. But, the report suggests, there is still a gap between what they want and what Leeds might be willing to pay.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be holding out for around £20million, given Solomon still has three years on his contract and there is interest from elsewhere. Leeds, meanwhile, are said to be ‘hoping’ for a final fee closer to £15m, with talks expected as both clubs attempt to get a deal over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Leeds United’s Premier League transfer plans

A move for Solomon would appear sensible this summer, given the need for top-level experience going into the Premier League. The winger played top-flight football regularly on loan at Fulham alongside Dan James in 2022/23 and is also a regular at international level for Israel.

That is the kind of top-flight experience Elland Road recruitment chiefs will look for going into next season, with Farke keen to add Premier League know-how across multiple positions. A first-choice goalkeeper and striker will no doubt be towards the top of his summer shopping list, while there have also been strong links to players across centre-back and in central midfield.

Leeds will also be left with the task of sourcing a new first-choice left-back if Junior Firpo leaves when his contract expires this summer. The 28-year-old told the YEP last month he remains in the dark regarding his future and report this week have suggested there is interest from Premier League trio Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace as well as former clubs Barcelona and Real Betis.

Your next Leeds United read: Solomon nominated for PFA Championship award after 7-goal April