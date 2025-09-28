A move to Leeds United has been suggested for an out-of-favour Manchester United player.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham believes Kobbie Mainoo could benefit from a mid-season move to Leeds United.

Mainoo has fallen out of favour under Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and failed to start a single Premier League game so far this season. The 20-year-old reportedly wanted to leave his boyhood club on loan over the summer and remains hopeful a temporary switch in January could provide regular football.

Summer links to Leeds appeared to be little more than speculation, particularly given Daniel Farke had already admitted his midfield rebuild was complete following the arrivals of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff from Hoffenheim and Newcastle respectively. The £32million pair joined Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka in a strong five-man group that has started the season well.

Speculation surrounding Mainoo will almost certainly heat up as the January transfer window edges closer, with a move away from Old Trafford looking more likely than not as things stand. And Sheringham believes a switch to Man Utd’s old rivals Leeds could help reignite the England international’s career.

"Yes - without a doubt [Mainoo is the type of player Leeds should target],” Sheringham told The Yorkshire Post. “Not even six months ago, he was in the England set-up and people were raving about him. He can't be that bad a player.

“He just needs to get someone who loves the way he plays. This game is all about opinions and just because Amorim doesn't fancy him, it doesn't mean to say [Daniel] Farke won't and get the best out of him.

"Put an arm around him and tell him how good he is, team him up with someone in midfield who accommodates him and all of a sudden, you've got a player back on your hands. If Leeds could get someone like that on loan, it would definitely be a plus point."

Leeds United’s likely Kobbie Mainoo stance amid Man Utd exit links

As already mentioned, Leeds are well-stocked in midfield and so a mid-season move for Mainoo is unlikely unless a major injury weakens Farke’s current group. With managing director Robbie Evans insisting after the summer window closed the club worked right up to their PSR limit, any January additions would likely be on loan with two Premier League slots unfilled.

Business between old rivals Leeds and Man Utd has been rare, with only five players moving from Lancashire to Yorkshire this Century. The most recent of those saw Daniel James join the Whites in a £25million deal in the summer of 2021, with the Welsh winger still a regular presence in Farke’s squad.

Other relatively recent, albeit less successful, arrivals include Cameron Borthwick Jackson and Scott Wootton. Borthwick-Jackson joined the Whites on loan in 2017 but played just six games before an early return to Manchester, while Wootton quickly fell behind the likes of Giuseppe Bellusci and Liam Cooper following his 2013 move.