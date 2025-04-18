Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have recently been linked with one of Daniel Farke’s former players.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United look set for a busy and expensive summer if they do what is expected and secure promotion to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United and this evening’s trip to Oxford kicks off a four-game spell in which seven points would guarantee a top-two finish.

The race for promotion is by no means wrapped up and no one involved at Leeds would be so naive to think otherwise, but there comes a point where plans need to be explored for summer and recent reports would suggest that is happening in West Yorkshire. The Whites are starting to be linked with a number of potential transfer targets and one of them is Julian Weigl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder was signed by Daniel Farke at Borussia Monchengladbach and has gone on to captain the Bundesliga side, but now at Leeds Farke is reportedly keen on a reunion. And with that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest information on that reported interest.

Leeds United linked with Julian Weigl

Reports first emerged earlier this week naming Leeds as a possible destination for Weigl, who remains hopeful of one day playing in the Premier League. Sky Germany claim Farke’s relationship with the 29-year-old remains positive and he is being considered as a summer target, should the Whites be recruiting for top-flight football this summer.

The report does stress, however, that no ‘concrete talks’ had been held while a move for Weigl could be ‘very expensive’ for any potential suitor, given his captain status and the fact his current contract runs until 2028. But fresh reports have since emerged backing the claim Leeds are keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Julian is a great footballer and person,” Farke recently told Transfermarkt of Weigl when quizzed on reported interest. “He could enrich many teams with his qualities. However, my focus at this stage of the season is entirely on our current squad and getting the best out of the team.”

Leeds ‘check’ on Weigl ahead of summer transfer window

The Daily Mail quickly followed up Sky Germany’s report with information of their own, suggesting Leeds have progressed a little further in their links with Weigl. They claim Elland Road recruitment chiefs have ‘checked on’ the Gladbach captain, with central midfield one of six priority positions to strengthen should promotion be achieved.

Leeds are said to want a midfielder alongside reinforcements in goal, at centre-back, left-back, out wide and upfront with Weigl an option for the former - albeit a ‘younger profile’ would be preferred. One again, Farke’s previous relationship with the six-cap German international is highlighted but any move would rely on promotion.

Fresh Weigl transfer rival emerges?

The form of Weigl looks to have caught the interest of other possible suitors as well but reports of a potential rival are intriguing, given who they are. Sky Austria claim Red Bull Salzburg could be interested in signing the Gladbach midfielder, who held ‘intensive talks’ with Red Bull head of global soccer Jurgen Klopp and Salzburg managing director for sport Rouven Schroder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is particularly interesting for Leeds fans, given Red Bull recently purchased a minority stake in the club alongside becoming front-of-shirt sponsors. And the report suggests Salzburg also want an experienced midfielder, which could lead to an unusual transfer battle between the two clubs.

Your next Leeds United read: AI predicts Championship table and promotion race finish