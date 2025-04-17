Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cardiff City face Sheffield United this Friday with the club's fans at odds with head coach Omer Riza after he called supporters 'clueless'.

The Bluebirds' head coach has been criticised by the club's supporters after dubbing many of their comments about the team's recent performances as 'clueless'.

Cardiff visit Sheffield United this weekend where victory for the Welsh club would leave Leeds requiring four points from their last four games to guarantee automatic promotion. The Whites will kick off against Oxford United on Good Friday after the final whistle has sounded at Bramall Lane, therefore if the Blades have been beaten once more a win for Leeds at the Kassam Stadium would leave Daniel Farke's side needing just a solitary point from their last trio of matches.

Sheffield United have lost each of their last three but remain favourites for the clash with Riza's Bluebirds, who are on a torrid run of their own. Cardiff have slipped into the bottom three with no wins in their last four matches and only one victory from their last eight.

"I've got a family. I can be obsessed with the situation and knowing the importance of it and sometimes you can neglect your family, and ignore them at times. Then you reflect and think that shouldn't happen and as a young manager it's something I need to get better at," Riza said ahead of his side's trip to South Yorkshire.

"I know how important it is. It's a failure on my part if we go down. I have standards, I have goals, ideas about where I feel I can take this club.

"I do read comments, I read all the comments from fans and unfortunately a lot of them are clueless," he added.

What have Cardiff fans said about Riza’s outburst?

Cardiff City's Supporters Trust issued a statement on Thursday describing the manager's comments as 'disrespectful'.

It read: "Comments that fans are clueless are both disappointing and disrespectful given the need for everyone to be pulling in the same direction as Cardiff City battles to avoid relegation.

"Given the club's precarious position, the manager, indeed any manager, should expect to receive criticism from fervent supporters who are passionate about the future of our club. We hope Omer will reflect on his ill-judged comments."

Cardiff are one point from safety and could yet have a say on the outcome of this Championship season at both ends of the table.

Blades boss Chris Wilder dubbed a section of his own team’s fans a ‘disgrace’ after they were beaten away at Oxford earlier this month, proving this time of the season is a stressful and emotional one for all concerned with what’s at stake.