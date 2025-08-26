Leeds United transfer rumours as new name linked and 'leading the race' claim

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the final days of the summer transfer window approach.

A new name is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar as they enter the final days of what has already been a hectic summer transfer window.

The additions of AC Milan forward Noah Okafor and Leicester City full back James Justin have taken the Whites spending to around the £100 million mark as the Elland Road hierarchy have backed manager Daniel Farke in the aftermath of last season’s Championship title win.

The Whites have been linked with several further additions with suggestions they could make moves for Roma striker Artem Dovbyk and Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. However, in a summer of links with all manner of weird and wonderful names, there has still been time for a link with a new name after former Manchester United scout Mick Brown suggested Leeds were keen on a move for Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva.

He told Football Insider: “I hear Leeds are interested in signing Jota Silva. They need new wingers, and he is one of the names on their list of targets. “When he’s been involved for Forest, he looks busy and bright, always looking to make things happen and not afraid to get on the ball.

“He likes to get at people and he’s capable of producing in the final third as well. He’s a bit of a maverick, and those types of players are always welcome at Leeds. Forest have signed a number of wide players, and spent a significant amount of money on him, so I hear he is questioning where he fits in.

“He’s been pushed down the pecking order there, so perhaps he could look to move on. If Leeds come in for him, with the opportunity to stay in the Premier League and play more regular football, I expect it’s something he’ll be interested in.”

Seagulls star linked with Whites move

Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leeds United and West Ham United are said to be ‘leading the race’ to sign Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

The twice-capped Argentina international spent last season on loan at Leicester City but was unable to prevent the Foxes avoiding relegation into the Championship. The 2-year-old has not appeared in Brighton’s first two Premier League fixtures since returning to the Amex Stadium this summer and Argentinean journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has now claimed the Whites are ‘vying to sign him’.

He posted on X: “Leeds and West Ham lead the race to sign Facundo Buonanotte. Several clubs are vying for him, but these two from the Premier League are the most determined.”