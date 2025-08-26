Daniel Farke makes Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United protests admission

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been speaking about the Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has opened up on what it will be like to face a 'new experience' as the Whites take on Sheffield Wednesday in what could be a more subdued derby atmosphere.

There are two unique factors to consider this evening as the Carabao Cup is the competition, and the contest also comes amid a backdrop of tension at Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke's side visits Hillsborough knowing it's likely they will be facing a group of young guns but there is also the fan situation too, with a boycott of extents likely in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Over 26,000 people have attended the last 12 meetings between these two sides, whether that be at Hillsborough or Elland Road, but that could change on Tuesday evening - and the Whites’ manager feels like it could be an odd feeling.

Farke on Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United fan protests

"I've heard about the situation surrounding this game,” Farke explained. “We are used to playing in buzzing away grounds at Championship level once Leeds United were showing up, and in sold-out stadiums - so perhaps it's a bit of a new experience.

“Pre-season wasn't too far away but I don't expect it will be like a preseason game. I hope many of our supporters will travel and we will have proper support. We will see if they cheer their crowd up especially after a good result for them at league level... I don't expect something more or less like Corona times in an empty stadium. We want to make sure we are there with a good performance and a good result, but we are also aware there is a competitive side who will try to use their momentum from Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On what he expects to face against the Owls, Farke added: "I expect a tough game. Especially for a side with a tough start to the season, quite often the cup provides an opportunity to generate a bit of momentum... On Saturday after being down 2-0 they showed great character to come back with a draw.

“I think they will also help the self-confidence and the spirit of the squad. They will try everything to build on this momentum and spirit with a win over a Premier League side. They still have many of last season's squad who played a solid season at Championship level. So I expect a tough game.”

Your next Leeds United read: Is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United on TV? Coverage details of Carabao Cup clash and third round draw