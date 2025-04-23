Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a special day for Leeds United's latest young star on Monday.

Leeds United debutant Harry Gray has reflected on a ‘special moment’ for himself after coming off the bench during Monday’s 6-0 win over Stoke City.

Sixteen-year-old Gray got his first taste of senior football as a late substitute during Leeds’ rampant victory, coming on as Daniel Farke’s final substitution with four minutes of normal time remaining. The Whites were six goals up and cruising at the time with great-uncle Eddie Gray visibly emotional in the Directors’ Box, while 36,000 inside Elland Road cheered their latest Gray youngster.

Gray was pushed to the forefront of Monday’s post-match celebrations and he was right in the mix again as his side’s return to the Premier League was confirmed, following Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley. The teenager, like older brother Archie, is a boyhood Leeds fan and as the reality of promotion sunk in he took time to reflect on a career milestone.

In a post on Instagram following the celebrations, Gray wrote: “Special moment for me to make my debut for my team, but an even better day for the club (yellow heart, blue heart)… Thank you to the boss and staff for this opportunity. You fans deserve this more than anyone… enjoy (love heart)”.

Among those to send their best wishes in the comments section was Joe Rodon, who wrote ‘Congrats mush’. While Josuha Guilavogui, who was 18-years-old when Gray was born and pushed the teenager towards the Don Revie stand on Monday, wrote ‘Bravo’.

Gray also received plenty of congratulations from a number of academy players he has risen through the ranks alongside. Sam Chambers wrote ‘Congrats my boy’, while Finlay Gorman, now at Manchester City, commented ‘Proud of you mate’. Kris Moore, Jeremiah Mullen, Mohan Kenneh and Diogo Monteiro also sent their best wishes.

Archie Gray and Daniel Farke messages for Leeds United debutant Harry Gray

Gray also received a message from older brother Archie, who was unable to enjoy a promotion party with Leeds last season before a £40million summer move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs midfielder shared a post from Leeds’ Instagram account on his own story, writing: “Proud brother, not a bad day to make your debut (white heart)”.

Gray now joins Sam Chambers, James Debayo and Charlie Crew in making their first-team debuts this year while also becoming the club’s third-youngest debutant. And speaking after the win, Farke insisted that the spot was earned.

“The day was made for it. But there are no gifts,” he insisted. “I don’t like to praise a young lad too much too early. We liked what we saw on the training pitch. He has earned his position in this squad with hard work.

“And his good performance in training. Let’s be careful not to praise him too much, impressive for a 16-year-old boy. Proud day for him and his family. Important to give him space to develop.”

Leeds fans and players are still basking in the glory of promotion but focus will soon turn to the Championship title, which they will battle Burnley for over the final two games. The top-two are currently level on 94 points and so both could also still reach an impressive 100-point tally.

