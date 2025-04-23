Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United social media sleuths believe they've figured out whether Junior Firpo will sign a contract extension at Elland Road or not.

The Whites' defender celebrated promotion back to the Premier League with the rest of the squad and their families inside the Bremner Suite at Elland Road on Easter Monday.

Those who have headed and kicked every ball alongside their loved ones throughout this season took up a position in the background as players were front and centre for Sky Sports' cameras to capture the moment Burnley's victory over Sheffield United, which sealed Leeds' Premier League fate.

Shortly after visiting waiting fans outside the East Stand, who had descended upon Elland Road in their thousands, the players made their way out onto the pitch for photographs as a whole squad, as well as individual shots beside their nearest and dearest.

On social media platform Instagram, Firpo's partner Julia Torralbo posted a picture of the Firpo family in the centre of the Elland Road turf, complete with the caption 'Premier here we come'.

What is Firpo's contract situation?

The Dominican Republic left-back's existing Leeds contract expires at the end of the season meaning Firpo could be about to play his final two matches during United's remaining fixtures, at home to Bristol City and away against Plymouth Argyle on the final day.

Contract talks are likely to have already taken place with several members of the squad, awaiting promotion in order to announce agreed-upon deals, however, it is not known at this stage whether Firpo is one of those.

The ex-Barcelona man is expected to have interest from Spanish clubs, many of whom would not be able to afford him if he was not about to become a free agent. That supposed interest will be rendered obsolete if the Firpo family are content to remain in England for the foreseeable future and contract talks are positive.

Should no renewal be agreed, Firpo will leave Elland Road once and for all at the end of June, after four years a Leeds player. The past two seasons have seen him deliver league-leading performances from full-back as United went close to promotion last year and clinched it this time around.

If Firpo is to take part in Leeds' now-confirmed 2025/26 Premier League campaign, an extension will need to be signed, which some Leeds fans believe is in the offing after Torralbo's Instagram story post.

'"Premier here we come" isn't something you say if you're moving away.... feel like he's staying', one X user wrote.

Another account said: "Firpo’s wife hinting a contract renewal".

Who else in the Leeds squad is out of contract this summer?

Josuha Guilavogui, Sam Byram, Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell are all slated to leave Leeds this summer, as things stand.

The latter pair will return to parent clubs Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth unless permanent deals can be struck, while Guilavogui and Byram's contracts expire at the end of June.