Leeds have taken a major step towards sealing their first summer signing.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have taken a major step towards sealing their first big summer signing upon an international star agreement.

Leeds are in the process of negotiating a deal with Serie A side Udinese to sign the club’s 26-year-old Slovenia international centre-back Jaka Bijol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP have been told by sources in Italy that Udinese will allow a deal to be struck if their asking price of £17m is met.

A deal for a personal terms to be agreed is imminent

Negotiations continue but the YEP understands that Bijol has now agreed on a move to Elland Road and that a deal for a personal terms to be struck is imminent.

That would leave agreeing a free with Udinese as the final step to sealing his signature.

Bijol joined Udinese from CSKA Moscow in a deal worth over €4m in July 2022.

The centre-back has since made 95 appearances for the Italian side who finished last season’s Serie A campaign in 12th place.

Bijol also has 63 caps for his country.