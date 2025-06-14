Leeds United take major step towards sealing first big summer signing with international star agreement
Leeds United have taken a major step towards sealing their first big summer signing upon an international star agreement.
Leeds are in the process of negotiating a deal with Serie A side Udinese to sign the club’s 26-year-old Slovenia international centre-back Jaka Bijol.
The YEP have been told by sources in Italy that Udinese will allow a deal to be struck if their asking price of £17m is met.
A deal for a personal terms to be agreed is imminent
Negotiations continue but the YEP understands that Bijol has now agreed on a move to Elland Road and that a deal for a personal terms to be struck is imminent.
That would leave agreeing a free with Udinese as the final step to sealing his signature.
Bijol joined Udinese from CSKA Moscow in a deal worth over €4m in July 2022.
The centre-back has since made 95 appearances for the Italian side who finished last season’s Serie A campaign in 12th place.
Bijol also has 63 caps for his country.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.