Leeds United take major step towards sealing first big summer signing with international star agreement

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Jun 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds have taken a major step towards sealing their first summer signing.

Leeds United have taken a major step towards sealing their first big summer signing upon an international star agreement.

Leeds are in the process of negotiating a deal with Serie A side Udinese to sign the club’s 26-year-old Slovenia international centre-back Jaka Bijol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The YEP have been told by sources in Italy that Udinese will allow a deal to be struck if their asking price of £17m is met.

A deal for a personal terms to be agreed is imminent

Negotiations continue but the YEP understands that Bijol has now agreed on a move to Elland Road and that a deal for a personal terms to be struck is imminent.

That would leave agreeing a free with Udinese as the final step to sealing his signature.

Bijol joined Udinese from CSKA Moscow in a deal worth over €4m in July 2022.

The centre-back has since made 95 appearances for the Italian side who finished last season’s Serie A campaign in 12th place.

Bijol also has 63 caps for his country.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice