Leeds United are ready to spend big money this summer but their transfer priorities appear to be away from the No.10 position.

James McAtee won’t be short of transfer suitors this summer but long-standing admirers Leeds United look to be prioritising moves elsewhere.

McAtee has been on Leeds’ radar since at least last summer, with former CEO Angus Kinnear naming the Manchester City star as one of four Premier League No.10s the club looked into. In the end, Elland Road chiefs brought none of them in and Daniel Farke squeezed every ounce of energy from Brenden Aaronson on his way to a third Championship title.

Early reports heading into this summer suggested Leeds retained an interest in McAtee but as speculation over his future intensifies, The Whites appear to have drifted into the background. A move to the Bundesliga currently looks on the cards, while The Telegraph reported this week that Nottingham Forest and West Ham are both keen, with City thought to want £35million for their academy graduate.

Leeds are not mentioned in the fresh report and, in fact, have not been linked with a genuine No.10 for some time. Suggestions of interest in Gustavo Hamer inevitably resurfaced following Sheffield United’s play-off defeat but recruitment chiefs appear focused on other positions.

A build-from-the-back approach has seen Farke’s defensive unit strengthened and once Anton Stach’s medical is complete and the contract signed as expected, his five-man midfield group will be complete. A new first-choice goalkeeper remains a priority but all eyes will then turn to the big-money attacking reinforcements.

Leeds appear willing to commit fees around the £35m mark this summer but as of yet, not on a No.10. A £32m bid has already been rejected for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz while a move for Igor Paixão will likely cost something similar, should interest progress into any kind of offer.

Those positions - striker and left-wing - appear to be where Elland Road chiefs feel money is needed. Last season’s loan star Manor Solomon needs to be replaced and a top-level No.9 can make all the difference in a Premier League relegation scrap. As things stand, no such funds have been committed at No.10.

Another hint, perhaps, came on Saturday as Farke deployed a 4-3-3 formation against Manchester United. His only natural No.10, Aaronson, was admittedly not present but should the Whites coach move away from 4-2-3-1 to something more sturdy, the need for a Pablo Hernandez-style creator will ease.

Once Stach arrives, many will argue Leeds’ strongest area of the pitch is central midfield. Sean Longstaff has bags of Premier League experience and the energy to match while Ao Tanaka looks technically ready to make the step up. Club captain Ethan Ampadu has long looked a level above the Championship and Ilia Gruev continues to do exactly what is needed of him.

While the likes of Longstaff, Tanaka and even Stach don’t offer the technical nous of a natural No.10, they are more than capable of contributing in the final third and Farke has plenty of creative flair out wide. Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Largie Ramazani are all comfortable darting into those central areas, and someone like Paixão could do just the same.

Whether Farke sticks with 4-3-3 once Aaronson lands in Germany remains to be seen but formation change or not, Leeds certainly look to be pushing the bulk of their remaining transfer budget into left-wing and striker. And so as things stand, a £35m move for McAtee looks to be down on their list of priorities.