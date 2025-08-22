Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has already stated the desire for another full back option.

Leeds United are keen on a Premier League defender capped for England’s under-21s as a possible summer signing full back option.

Leeds replaced outgoing first choice left back Junior Firpo with Gabi Gudmundsson this summer and both Gudmundsson and right back Jayden Bogle appear nailed down as first choice full back options.

The Whites, though, do not have a huge much amount of competition in the positions and boss Daniel Farke again stated the desire for another full-back option at Thursday’s pre-Arsenal press conference.

News then broke on Thursday afternoon from Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam that Leeds were interested in Bournemouth defender James Hill.

Capped once for England’s under-21s, Hill is mainly a centre-back but can also play as a right back and has only one year left on his Cherries deal.

A player Leeds are keen on but with other options in the same position

The YEP understands that 23-year-old Hill is indeed a player that Leeds are keen on but one of several options that also include Leicester City’s James Justin.

Leeds had been in talks with Leicester over a possible move for Justin but the defender suffered an injury in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Preston North End, casting fresh doubt on any possible deal.

Justin, though, only suffered a dead leg and is not expected to be out for a long period of time although Leeds have other targets in addition to Justin and Hill.