Fabrizio Romano gives new update on Leeds United linked player

The latest from Leeds United as the Whites prepare to return to Premier League action at Fulham this weekend.

A reported Leeds United transfer target is reportedly set to complete a lucrative move to a Saudi Pro League club - according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have already boosted their midfield options during the summer transfer window after securing a £17.5 million move for Hoffenheim star Anton Stach just a week after landing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff in a deal that has cost an initial £12 million.

There have been ongoing reports throughout the summer suggesting former Burnley star Josh Brownhill was a target for the Whites after his contract with the Clarets came to an end and no new agreement could be reached following their promotion into the Premier League. Leeds were not the only club said to showing an interest with clubs across Europe and in the Saudi Pro League all said to have shown a willingness to enter into talks in a bid to secure a deal.

However, transfer journalist Romano has now given a major update on Brownhill’s next destination after he reported the midfielder was preparing to undergo a medical with Saudi side Al-Shabab. He posted on X: “Former Burnley captain Josh Brownhill has completed his medical at Al Shabab. He will be announced in the next 24h along with AC Milan’s Yacine Adli.”

Although Brownhill was not approached by the Whites despite reports suggesting otherwise, the former Burnley may could well have come under consideration had there been another injury suffered by one of Daniel Farke's midfield men. However, as it stands, with summer signings Longstaff and Stach competing for a place in the side with the likes of Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Brendan Aaronson, it always seemed unlikely a firm move for Brownhill would come to fruition.

The former Clarets’ captain’s move to Al-Shabab will come as the Pro League outfit move a step closer to a deal for AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli and the duo will be added to a squad containing the likes of former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco and defender Wesley Hoedt, who spent time with Watford and Southampton earlier in his career.

